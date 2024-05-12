 Skip to content

HOLOSAGA: Invasion of the HoloX update for 12 May 2024

Update 0.1.3 (Hotfix)

Update 0.1.3 (Hotfix) · Build 14340488 · Last edited 12 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update Changes
  • Unit 'Watson Amelia' rejoins.
Bugfix

  • Fixed a bug where the unit 'Watson Amelia' stopped while switching.

    • After correcting the source code and testing it several times, we have confirmed that there are no errors. After that, if the same bug is reported again, it will be rolled back to the previous version (0.1.2).

  • Fixed an error where the 'Wanted poster' object in the unit 'Watson Amelia' did not play sound.

Balancing
  • The damage rate of the 'machine gun fire' pattern of the unit 'Watson Amelia' is nerfed to 0.3 -> 0.2.
  • The 'investigation' pattern of the unit 'Watson Amelia' is now only casted if monsters are present.

Changed files in this update

