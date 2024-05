Share · View all patches · Build 14340485 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 07:26:02 UTC by Wendy

Greetings and Salutations,

A new story has been added to the Storybook! The first part of the Great Desert saga.

Enter a land of Arabian myth and legend and fight for your survival amidst sun scorched dunes and glittering oases. Encounter ancient ruines, forgotten temples and great pyramids, and battle the dangerous creatures within.

The second part of the saga is coming soon!

Best regards,

Fabian