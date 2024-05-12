Patch Game Version 1.0.2.1

Fixed Issue: In the same tent as thoughtful husk you can go down a level but will get stuck
Fixed Issue: Near the bottom of the wasteland map you can enter a fleshy place but will be stuck in place
Fixed Issue: Past the green keycard door in the southern ashes the shopkeeper is inaccessible
Fixed Issue: in the final area where there are tiles blocking further access so you can't explore.
Fixed Issue: in the final area where unable to exit after entering
Fixed Issue: In the blood engine room one of the bosses is inaccessible
Fixed Issue: In the valley of death several boxes can't be accessed
Fixed Issue: in the final area where there are tiles blocking further access so you can't explore.
Fixed Issue: in the final area where unable to exit after entering
Fixed Crash: due to missing audio file "Audio/SE/Door_02_Gate mp3.mp3"
Fixed Issue: Can't use bag of sugar
Changed the description of the Bottle of pills item
Fixed some tiles that the player should not be able to walk on
Changed files in this update