Patch Game Version 1.0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14340320 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 06:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Fixed Issue: In the same tent as thoughtful husk you can go down a level but will get stuck

Fixed Issue: Near the bottom of the wasteland map you can enter a fleshy place but will be stuck in place

Fixed Issue: Past the green keycard door in the southern ashes the shopkeeper is inaccessible

Fixed Issue: in the final area where there are tiles blocking further access so you can't explore.

Fixed Issue: in the final area where unable to exit after entering

Fixed Issue: In the blood engine room one of the bosses is inaccessible

Fixed Issue: In the valley of death several boxes can't be accessed

Fixed Issue: in the final area where there are tiles blocking further access so you can't explore.

Fixed Issue: in the final area where unable to exit after entering

Fixed Crash: due to missing audio file "Audio/SE/Door_02_Gate mp3.mp3"

Fixed Issue: Can't use bag of sugar

Changed the description of the Bottle of pills item

Fixed some tiles that the player should not be able to walk on