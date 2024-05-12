Share · View all patches · Build 14340269 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 08:46:03 UTC by Wendy

The new update unlocks a new category of levels: Machine Learning.



To start, there are two levels in this new category that are based on two real-world datasets:

Automated Gardening / Iris Plant Classification



Bottle Sorting / Wine Quality Prediction



Both levels also include solution videos. If you never worked with machine learning before, I highly recommend doing a short online bootcamp in addition to these levels.

Full changelog: