The new update unlocks a new category of levels: Machine Learning.
To start, there are two levels in this new category that are based on two real-world datasets:
Automated Gardening / Iris Plant Classification
Bottle Sorting / Wine Quality Prediction
Both levels also include solution videos. If you never worked with machine learning before, I highly recommend doing a short online bootcamp in addition to these levels.
Full changelog:
- New level category: Machine Learning, starting with 2 new levels
- Added solution videos to both ML levels
- Fixed: Added missing code tooltips to SmartCamera
- Fixed: "UnlockedEverything" achievement now works
- Fixed: Added missing tooltips to AlarmClock
- Level Editor: added 4 new SpawnableVFX Rain, Distortion, Sparks, WaterJet
Changed files in this update