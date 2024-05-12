 Skip to content

JOY OF PROGRAMMING - Software Engineering Simulator update for 12 May 2024

Update #8

12 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new update unlocks a new category of levels: Machine Learning.

To start, there are two levels in this new category that are based on two real-world datasets:
Automated Gardening / Iris Plant Classification

Bottle Sorting / Wine Quality Prediction

Both levels also include solution videos. If you never worked with machine learning before, I highly recommend doing a short online bootcamp in addition to these levels.

Full changelog: 

- New level category: Machine Learning, starting with 2 new levels  
- Added solution videos to both ML levels  
- Fixed: Added missing code tooltips to SmartCamera  
- Fixed: "UnlockedEverything" achievement now works  
- Fixed: Added missing tooltips to AlarmClock  
- Level Editor: added 4 new SpawnableVFX Rain, Distortion, Sparks, WaterJet

