Patch 0.08d - Crew & Oxygen

Steam Replayability Fest is starting tomorrow so.... Pushing this update earlier than planned :)
Shop:
Basic implementation of the Shop is there, though not accessible for players just yet. We're going to be testing the features on the Testing Beta (you can opt in freely on Steam) the coming week(s) along with the other new things.
Along with the Shop there will be some new Tools slowly becoming available over time. There will be further additions to the monsters i.e. Special Item monsters as well as interactions between monsters and Crew.
For now here's what's been fixed & changed in this patch:
Bugfixes:
- Fixed Crew monster not detecting line-of-sight for clientside players,
- Fixed ship oxygen levels being incorrect.
Polishes:
- Tweaked oxygen level simulation to be more consistent: oxygen will drop to 50% when the Life Support is broken, infected areas will drop their oxygen level further. Overall infection percentage also lowers the oxygen i.e. if a large portion of the ship is infected the overall level will be lower,
- Added some new Crew spawn locations,
- Flamethrower now affects Crew monster, charring it and slowing it down. It will also flee from its target for a few seconds when hit.
- Crew monsters will now move very slowly within the range of an active Chiller,
Changed files in this update