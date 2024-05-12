Patch 0.08d - Crew & Oxygen

Steam Replayability Fest is starting tomorrow so.... Pushing this update earlier than planned :)

Shop:

Basic implementation of the Shop is there, though not accessible for players just yet. We're going to be testing the features on the Testing Beta (you can opt in freely on Steam) the coming week(s) along with the other new things.

Along with the Shop there will be some new Tools slowly becoming available over time. There will be further additions to the monsters i.e. Special Item monsters as well as interactions between monsters and Crew.

For now here's what's been fixed & changed in this patch:

Bugfixes:

Fixed Crew monster not detecting line-of-sight for clientside players,

Fixed ship oxygen levels being incorrect.

Polishes: