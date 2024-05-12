Smart Crafting + UI Tweaks

Hello Artificer's!

This build was a challenging one to test in order to get the crafting fixes in. I might not get a release out next week as I'm visiting family; but I'm a workaholic so I might sneak some time in!

Smarter Crafting

A highly requested change has been to make the crafting system smarter when dealing with chaining ingredients, auto-ordering, and multiple in the same room. I'm happy to say I think I have it in a much better place!

This new "smart" chain crafting is behind a new gameplay option that will default as Smart. This rethinks how the chained ingredients will be added to the tower. It will take into account the current quantity on hand, ordered, to be consumed, and auto-generated tasks. It will only fill stocks where items are missing instead of blasting your rooms with tasks!

With this update two more changes for crafting that will be helpful. Firstly, mages will try to stay in their current room when crafting a similar type. For example, if you have two Fabricas the mages won't start bouncing back and forth but stick to one room.

Next is the idea of blocking chain ingredients from showing up in specific rooms. As you can see below there is a new option in the crafting window to block these tasks from showing up. This will allow more control for higher tier rooms from getting spammed.

Moving Rooms

A small change with big impact is the ability to demolish upgraded rooms and get the ingredients back! This allows you to easily move your rooms around without worrying. Essence will be the only "tax" for this move!

I've also made a tweak to the upgrade tooltip to show what values are changing:



Options

Since the first playtests the Daily Report has split players, some people hate it, and some people love it. I've tweaked it before with an option to stop the game from auto-pausing but it wasn't enough. This update adds the ability to completely disable it from automatically appearing:

More Fixes

Speed update of the Private Study was not displaying

War Chamber -> Not showing the correct days wasn't reloading after boss

Some effect types are not showing an icon correctly

Repairing rooms with tasks was hiding the health and taking too long looking like they were broken

New notification if mages are wielding Training Staves while fighting

Students are suicidal and keep running into combat - hopefully fixed for good!

Shield room to shield room - mages won't move when in combat

Disable Room - Trap Rooms will still fire munitions

A special thanks this week to @stretch, @Chopper Dave, @anja, and @Devath.

Thanks as always for all the feedback!

Jason

