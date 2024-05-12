 Skip to content

Story in the Dream World 3 -Sinister Island's Mysterious Mist- update for 12 May 2024

official version 1.06a update.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Some typos in the -WGaS- part of the previous story summary have been corrected.
  2. Fixed the issue where the remaining time was displayed in the boss battle time display section of the tutorial when returning to the main menu before going to the next chapter after defeating the boss during a boss battle in normal mode.

