Chaos Adventure update for 12 May 2024

v1.0.2 Released!

12 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • Character starting skills were not set correctly
  • Reconnect to a game should reload all the session data, and other bugs
  • MedKit sprite
  • Shield block on character status effects
  • Turret rotation animation
  • Price tag size in the Dancing Stallion shop
  • Host and Client's character effect
  • Projectile sync issue
  • Royal Token accumulation
  • Doomsday should affect friendly spawns
  • Natural turret should also attack friendly spawns
  • Free type in Buy/Sell Menu

Enhancement:

  • Mana drained should not dip below 0
  • SkeletonSpear enemy will have a chance of dropping Spatha
  • Increase Ballista turret range from 2 to 3.5
  • Assassin Finella now sells Eagle Bow and Frozen Bow
  • Arrow Dance fires quicker and with more arrows

Added:

  • [weapon] Spatha (new sword) with bleed effect
  • [weapon] Flame Sword (new sword) with burn effect
  • [weapon] Chicken Gun that fires chicken
  • [weapon] Frozen Bow
  • [Item] Web Scroll
  • [Item] Soul Sphere: capture wounded enemies
  • [Item] Captured Soul Sphere: summon captured wounded enemies (half HP)
  • [Item] Invincible Shard
  • [Item] Invincible Cube
  • [Item] Life Goggle: show the life of the enemy
  • [Effect] Bleed effect. -1 HP for 2 seconds
  • [Effect] Invincible
  • [Effect] Invincible Rage
  • [Placeable] Advanced Smelter
  • [Placeable] Sticky Turret
  • [Spell] Web - Slow enemy down
  • [Skill] ShieldDeflectSkill can be learned - deflect projectiles from enemies
  • Shield block has a deflected feature (Black Knight)
  • KingCock will have a 5% chance to drop Chicken Gun
  • Skip Wave Key will require 3 seconds hold
  • Strange Pillar: craft invincible cube from shard
  • Rage Mode!
  • Ability to see enemy health
  • Ability to craft Soul Sphere

Changed files in this update

