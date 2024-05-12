v1.0.2 Released!

Fixed:
- Character starting skills were not set correctly
- Reconnect to a game should reload all the session data, and other bugs
- MedKit sprite
- Shield block on character status effects
- Turret rotation animation
- Price tag size in the Dancing Stallion shop
- Host and Client's character effect
- Projectile sync issue
- Royal Token accumulation
- Doomsday should affect friendly spawns
- Natural turret should also attack friendly spawns
- Free type in Buy/Sell Menu
Enhancement:
- Mana drained should not dip below 0
- SkeletonSpear enemy will have a chance of dropping Spatha
- Increase Ballista turret range from 2 to 3.5
- Assassin Finella now sells Eagle Bow and Frozen Bow
- Arrow Dance fires quicker and with more arrows
Added:
- [weapon] Spatha (new sword) with bleed effect
- [weapon] Flame Sword (new sword) with burn effect
- [weapon] Chicken Gun that fires chicken
- [weapon] Frozen Bow
- [Item] Web Scroll
- [Item] Soul Sphere: capture wounded enemies
- [Item] Captured Soul Sphere: summon captured wounded enemies (half HP)
- [Item] Invincible Shard
- [Item] Invincible Cube
- [Item] Life Goggle: show the life of the enemy
- [Effect] Bleed effect. -1 HP for 2 seconds
- [Effect] Invincible
- [Effect] Invincible Rage
- [Placeable] Advanced Smelter
- [Placeable] Sticky Turret
- [Spell] Web - Slow enemy down
- [Skill] ShieldDeflectSkill can be learned - deflect projectiles from enemies
- Shield block has a deflected feature (Black Knight)
- KingCock will have a 5% chance to drop Chicken Gun
- Skip Wave Key will require 3 seconds hold
- Strange Pillar: craft invincible cube from shard
- Rage Mode!
- Ability to see enemy health
- Ability to craft Soul Sphere
