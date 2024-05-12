 Skip to content

NOTHING TO LOSE update for 12 May 2024

2024/5/12 Version update

Build 14339968 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 05:09:07 UTC

· Updated the basement to remove water bodies that could cause bugs.
· Adjusted the game difficulty to reduce the monster health in Easy and Normal modes.

