dusk_shrouded update for 12 May 2024

Update log for May 12th

Fixed the issue where the UI is not displayed during automatic saving.
Fixed an issue that required double-clicking to attack in some cases.
Slightly increased the amount of wood resources obtained from logging.
Adjusted and optimized the supplementary generation of trees and stone.
And some minor adjustments.

