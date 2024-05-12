Fixed the issue where the UI is not displayed during automatic saving.
Fixed an issue that required double-clicking to attack in some cases.
Slightly increased the amount of wood resources obtained from logging.
Adjusted and optimized the supplementary generation of trees and stone.
And some minor adjustments.
dusk_shrouded update for 12 May 2024
Update log for May 12th
