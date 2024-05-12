Brocula v1.0.0.19 is Live and here are the patch notes

Hi All,
Thank you so much for playing the game. And thank you for the positive feedback.
Here are some of the changes that went live with v1.0.0.19 and v1.0.0.18
- Fixed infinite sleep bug where players slept either for more than 2 days or forever.
- Updated Coffee shop infinite transfers. Now it doesnt let players transfer infinite coffee cans to player inventory
- Fixed performance and frame rate drops on closing Pause Screen
- Added Bird Flapping sound controls in the Settings menu. You can now control the volume of Bird flapping.
- Fixed a bug where Cinematic Trailer would blank out on Steam deck.
What is currently being worked on.
- Key Remapping (This feature is still buggy and I cant push it live)
- Ability to move placement items (some people want to move things around for better reachability, so i would like to work on it in the coming days)
- An easy and hard mode where player can decide how long customers can wait.
I hope this gives people an idea about the game and where it is heading.
Thank you once again for all the feedback.
Prateek / Destroyer Doggo
