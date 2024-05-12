Fix bug:
Increase the maximum stacking quantity of items
Equipment upgrade data overflow limit (exceeding useless)
Too many items picked up in the backpack, game FPS reduced:
Optimize equipment recycling algorithm
The backpack is full, do not pick up items
XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 12 May 2024
Fix bug
Fix bug:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update