XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 12 May 2024

Fix bug

Fix bug:
Increase the maximum stacking quantity of items
Equipment upgrade data overflow limit (exceeding useless)
Too many items picked up in the backpack, game FPS reduced:
Optimize equipment recycling algorithm
The backpack is full, do not pick up items

