- All illustrations are updated for the last two cutscenes
- Sangfroid Clutch will have an additional effect - Not-on-landing Charge Attack will deal more damage.
- Fixed some typos.
Magenta Horizon update for 12 May 2024
2024/05/12 0.8.12 Version Small Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2109061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update