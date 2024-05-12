 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Magenta Horizon update for 12 May 2024

2024/05/12 0.8.12 Version Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14339766 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • All illustrations are updated for the last two cutscenes
  • Sangfroid Clutch will have an additional effect - Not-on-landing Charge Attack will deal more damage.
  • Fixed some typos.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2109061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link