- Esc added as permanent Pause key in game, the player can change the other pause key bind in the settings menu, the default key is P.
- Fixed the button size in the controllers and keyboard settings menu
Cyber Control update for 12 May 2024
Minor user experience update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
