Cyber Control update for 12 May 2024

Minor user experience update

Cyber Control update for 12 May 2024 · Build 14339747 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 03:39:20 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Esc added as permanent Pause key in game, the player can change the other pause key bind in the settings menu, the default key is P.
  • Fixed the button size in the controllers and keyboard settings menu

