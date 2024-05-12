 Skip to content

From Soil to Bottle update for 12 May 2024

Bug fixes v1.1.1.3

12 May 2024

  • Changed the planting window display type so it won't be closed accidentally when the font size is set to large. But now it can only be closed by the close button and the ESC key.
  • Now batches mixed by grapes from more than three blocks will shown as "MB" for the block numbers to avoid UI display errors.

