 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grand Shooter (Playtest) update for 12 May 2024

Lightgun Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 14339597 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed Slow motion when disarming enemies.
  • Fix shooting outside to reload: Shooting outside the screen now triggers reload.
  • Add black Sinden border: Gives more accuracy to Sinden Lightgun screen detection
  • Add more inputs and remove screen buttons: Now common shooter buttons like TAB, Q, 1, 2, mouse scroll change weapons. R reloads the wepon and ESC pauses. All button clicks were removed to improve shooting at the screen.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2950871
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2950872
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2950873
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link