- Removed Slow motion when disarming enemies.
- Fix shooting outside to reload: Shooting outside the screen now triggers reload.
- Add black Sinden border: Gives more accuracy to Sinden Lightgun screen detection
- Add more inputs and remove screen buttons: Now common shooter buttons like TAB, Q, 1, 2, mouse scroll change weapons. R reloads the wepon and ESC pauses. All button clicks were removed to improve shooting at the screen.
Grand Shooter (Playtest) update for 12 May 2024
Lightgun Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2950871
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2950872
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2950873
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update