Mole Maiden Playtest update for 12 May 2024

Build 14339521 is now live

12 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New challenges:

  • Will of the Diamond Trio is now in the game and must be playtested. \

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed “VS Gleo” cut-in duplication bug in GEO_012
  • Fixed the bug that made it possible to play the opening credits by sleeping multiple times in your bed.
  • Fixed the bug that let you leave Penny’s room before going to sleep at the beginning of the game.
  • Fixed persistent student boulders, and changed when breaking sound effects were played so the sound does not leak between scenes.
  • Fixed the broken elevator in CCP_East. It now goes down, and back up!
  • the bug that lets you pause the game during the opening credits and it CCP_East should be fixed now
  • Fixed the null ground issue in Eden_010. [MS-1340]
  • Fixed the metro map killer. [MS-1341]. BOTH old men no longer send you to the shadow realm.

