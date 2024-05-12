Build 14339521 is now live

New challenges:
- Will of the Diamond Trio is now in the game and must be playtested. \
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed “VS Gleo” cut-in duplication bug in GEO_012
- Fixed the bug that made it possible to play the opening credits by sleeping multiple times in your bed.
- Fixed the bug that let you leave Penny’s room before going to sleep at the beginning of the game.
- Fixed persistent student boulders, and changed when breaking sound effects were played so the sound does not leak between scenes.
- Fixed the broken elevator in CCP_East. It now goes down, and back up!
- the bug that lets you pause the game during the opening credits and it CCP_East should be fixed now
- Fixed the null ground issue in Eden_010. [MS-1340]
- Fixed the metro map killer. [MS-1341]. BOTH old men no longer send you to the shadow realm.
Changed files in this update