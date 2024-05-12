 Skip to content

CATACLYSM: Even Angels Sin Playtest update for 12 May 2024

5/11 Patch 2 - The One that Deletes your Save File

Share · View all patches · Build 14339491 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy

  • Added Steam Cloud support, which does delete you save file
  • To make up for slaughtering your poor saves, press the End key on your keyboard while on the Title screen to unlock all levels, Flamethorns, and Judgements, although this won't alter challenges (Including Passives) or ranks

