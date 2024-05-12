- Added Steam Cloud support, which does delete you save file
- To make up for slaughtering your poor saves, press the End key on your keyboard while on the Title screen to unlock all levels, Flamethorns, and Judgements, although this won't alter challenges (Including Passives) or ranks
CATACLYSM: Even Angels Sin Playtest update for 12 May 2024
5/11 Patch 2 - The One that Deletes your Save File
