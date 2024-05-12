Update 0.20.0 - Fishing and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 14339485 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 01:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Fishing

The brand-new fishing feature lets you cast your line at your favorite lake spot.

After your fishing trip, head back to the market to sell your catch for a profit!

UI Revisions

Additional playback controls have been added to the music player, which now also allows for switching between custom audio and radio modes.

A time and day interface has also been added to the HUD.

Vehicles

The Ava ST Roadster is now is stock!

Changelist

• Added fishing gameplay

• Added fish market

• Added fishing rod items

• Added time and day to HUD

• Added radio station mode to music players

• Added additional playback controls to music player

• Added retail inventory capacity to Properties app

• Added 3 new achievements

• Revised some vehicle fuel settings

• Reduced stair transition loading time

• Fixed some localization issues

• Fixed some issues with store logic

• Fixed some UI scaling issues

• Fixed some UI not closing with ESC command

• Fixed music player not playing next song

• Fixed distorted audio from music players and TVs

• Fixed owned property listing logic in app

• Fixed some vehicle proximity locators not working

• Fixed residence gates not triggering for player

Additional features

More features and revisions will be rolled out to the 0.20.x build in the following week.

What's next?

The 0.21.0 update is up next! Some exciting things are cooking for Denizen's second May content update!

After that, a detailed roadmap will be published outlining the upcoming content for Denizen during Early Access.

