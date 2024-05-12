Update Notes: 5/11/2024

Summary

A little bit of polish and quality of life improvements based on initial feedback:

Cloud Saves

The game now syncs your progress across different devices using Steam Cloud Saves.

You can run up shorter walls, now

There used to be a minimum wall height required to run up walls, but the feedback was that this felt a bit arbitrary and unfair. I definitely agree and there's no gameplay reason why you shouldn't be able to run up any wall, regardless of its height, so this has been updated.

Fixes Assist Mode's "Auto run up walls" setting

Some previous changes to how running up walls works broke the Assist Mode functionality for automatically running up walls as you approach them. This has been fixed.

Ability to rebind shortcuts buttons

The shortcut buttons for viewing controls and retrying were a much-needed improvement. However, having these inputs permanently mapped gets in the way of mapping other gameplay actions to them. So now you can rebind the shortcuts for Show Controls and Retry, allowing you to more conveniently use those buttons for other actions if you want.

Ability to disable shortcut buttons

Related to the change above, if you don't want to use the shortcuts, you can disable them.

Adjusts time in 8-6

8-6 had a layout change during development, but the goal times weren't updated accordingly, leading to some impossible goals for the level. These have been corrected and should automatically update your score without needing to redo the level.

Adds settings for day/night cycle

You can now adjust some settings related to the day-night cycle. For those who felt blinded by the sun during certain times of day, you can now disable the intense sunlight effect. You can also manually set the time of day and adjust how quickly the day-night cycle progresses (even pausing it if you want to play at a specific time of day all the time).

All great suggestions--thanks!

Daniel