Solendara Update V1.1 (EA)
Enemy NPC adjustment
The attack patterns of enemy NPCs have been diversified.
Some boss-level enemy NPCs become frantic when their HP is reduced.
(Since it is early in the story, I made adjustments so as not to make it too much.)
Exploration Experience Enhancement
Mini-Map has been implemented.
(Functionality will be added in future updates.)
A number of objects have been placed to provide clues to target locations.
Objects that provide movement speed boosts have been placed.
Specification changes to radial damage
Rocket launchers and abilities that deal radial damage now deal damage through monsters.
Rearranging Monsters
More common monsters will appear in the temple and in the ruins.
Acquisition of Equipment and Abilities
The prices of equipment and abilities available from vending machines have been adjusted.
Requirements for equipment and abilities obtainable from events have been adjusted.
Changed files in this update