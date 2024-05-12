Solendara Update V1.1 (EA)

Share · View all patches · Build 14339443 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Enemy NPC adjustment

The attack patterns of enemy NPCs have been diversified.

Some boss-level enemy NPCs become frantic when their HP is reduced.

(Since it is early in the story, I made adjustments so as not to make it too much.)

Exploration Experience Enhancement

Mini-Map has been implemented.

(Functionality will be added in future updates.)

A number of objects have been placed to provide clues to target locations.

Objects that provide movement speed boosts have been placed.

Specification changes to radial damage

Rocket launchers and abilities that deal radial damage now deal damage through monsters.

Rearranging Monsters

More common monsters will appear in the temple and in the ruins.

Acquisition of Equipment and Abilities

The prices of equipment and abilities available from vending machines have been adjusted.

Requirements for equipment and abilities obtainable from events have been adjusted.