Bang Average Football update for 12 May 2024

Update Notes for 1.0.5

12 May 2024

Massive thanks to everyone who has bought and played Bang Average Football so far! This is a small update with some quality-of-life tweaks and fixes based on early feedback.

  • Easy & Medium difficulties rebalanced slightly. Your own team's stats will be slightly boosted on these difficulties. This should help make it easier to score at the beginning of Story mode when your team is horrendous.
  • Added dedicated Shift + Caps Lock keys to on-screen keyboard, and added a page of special unicode characters.
  • Camera position in replay GIFs is interpolated more to prevent unpleasant jerking and twitching.
  • Fixed a typo in some Story mode dialogue.

If you run into any issues, bugs or crashes, please let me know in the Discord server, or email support@ruairidx.com.

Ruairi

