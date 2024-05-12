Update: Battle the Nightmare Wraith and Embrace the Melodies of Power!

Prepare to face the formidable Nightmare Wraith within the dreams of Ettrian, confronting your innermost fears and unlocking hidden truths. Feel the adrenaline rush with our new energetic battle tracks, enhancing the intensity of every encounter.

In addition to these thrilling new features, we've listened to your feedback and made significant improvements across the board. Experience smoother gameplay with enhanced translations in German and French, ensuring a more immersive experience for international players. Encounter even more challenging foes with our revamped enemy AI, providing a true test of your skills. We've also fine-tuned the balance of Ettrian's stats and those of the monsters, creating a more engaging and rewarding gameplay experience.

Furthermore, our Ethereum Nexus system has received a boost, offering even more strategic depth and customization options for your party. Say goodbye to frustratingly frequent random encounters with our refined encounter rate adjustments, allowing for smoother exploration of the game world. Finally, enjoy a more streamlined user experience with adjustments to the game menu windows, making navigation more intuitive than ever before.