 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Milfy Cases: Damsels in Distress update for 12 May 2024

Did you hear the one about the wizard, Chad? Let me tell you a story

Share · View all patches · Build 14339208 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 01:39:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there-

Thanks for tuning in, we've made some major changes to the game from the very beginning, all the way through to the newest episode. Previously, the story didn't have enough coherence...and since the main character uses magic from the very beginning, let's make him a wizard from a far away land, in the regular world for the the first time.

There's even more in the story, but the highlights for this build include the following:

  • About six thousand words of new story, including the revamped prologue, editorial changes throughout, and of course, the latest chapter.
    • 250+ images, including a few animations
    • 90+ new audio files...yes, that's right, there's the most audio I've ever added to a single update, since I went and retooled everything from the very beginning. I believe this makes it far more immersive, but you tell me.
    • Last but not least, spelling, grammar, and other fixes from the beginning, which were more than a few, and an image or two that wasn't right, etc.

I'm optimistic the updates make the experience far more enjoyable and entertaining.

Cheers,
Brosef Chungus

Changed files in this update

Depot 2296591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link