Did you hear the one about the wizard, Chad? Let me tell you a story

Hey there-

Thanks for tuning in, we've made some major changes to the game from the very beginning, all the way through to the newest episode. Previously, the story didn't have enough coherence...and since the main character uses magic from the very beginning, let's make him a wizard from a far away land, in the regular world for the the first time.

There's even more in the story, but the highlights for this build include the following:

About six thousand words of new story, including the revamped prologue, editorial changes throughout, and of course, the latest chapter.

250+ images, including a few animations

90+ new audio files...yes, that's right, there's the most audio I've ever added to a single update, since I went and retooled everything from the very beginning. I believe this makes it far more immersive, but you tell me.

Last but not least, spelling, grammar, and other fixes from the beginning, which were more than a few, and an image or two that wasn't right, etc.



I'm optimistic the updates make the experience far more enjoyable and entertaining.

Cheers,

Brosef Chungus