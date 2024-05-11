Bespoken Playtest Update 0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14339201 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hiya everyone!

A small hotfix update to fix some issues reported in.

Also, to know what server commands you can use when you are the host, they will exist very soon in our discord: https://discord.gg/4fUtkvNzhh

Bespoken Version 0.2.2

Improvements

Greys out Singleplayer button as it became confusing to know if singleplayer existed or not. (Currently it does not.)

Bugs

Fixes LOD Issue with dungeon entrance, this is regarding the rocks changing shape.

Fixes Upgrades of buildings not synchronized

Fixes buildings being destroyed when a player leaves the game.

Known Issues