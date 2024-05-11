Bespoken Playtest Update 0.2.2

Hiya everyone!
A small hotfix update to fix some issues reported in.
Also, to know what server commands you can use when you are the host, they will exist very soon in our discord: https://discord.gg/4fUtkvNzhh
Bespoken Version 0.2.2
Improvements
- Greys out Singleplayer button as it became confusing to know if singleplayer existed or not. (Currently it does not.)
Bugs
- Fixes LOD Issue with dungeon entrance, this is regarding the rocks changing shape.
- Fixes Upgrades of buildings not synchronized
- Fixes buildings being destroyed when a player leaves the game.
Known Issues
- Inventory UI persistent when leaving and joining a game, sometimes even keeps items.
- AI stands to far away from foundations when trying to hit.
- Issues when picking up equipment type items when having one equipped.
Changed files in this update