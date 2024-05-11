DSX v3.0.5 released. Check out what's new!

If you encounter any bugs or issues, reporting them to our Discord server will be the best way to get the support you need. Join our Discord server
v3.0.5 Release Notes:
Mute feature Enhanced: Toggle Microphone Mute now includes two options which can be configured in Controller Page -> General Settings -> Toggle Microphone Mute
- PC Microphone Mute/Unmute
Toggle the PC microphone, enabling mute or unmute functionality. This action impacts the currently selected microphone on the PC.
- Controller Microphone Mute/UnMute (USB)
Toggles the built-in controller microphone only when the controller is connected via wire.
Resolved crashes occurring for some users related to the new Toggle Microphone Mute feature.
Resolved the issue where multiple virtual controllers were created upon connecting a device to DSX in some cases.
Added Portuguese Language
Added Italian Language
