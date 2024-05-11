 Skip to content

Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland Playtest update for 11 May 2024

Pathfinding for Little Buddies Update v0.0.1.20240511

Last edited 12 May 2024 – 00:09:10 UTC

Okay, we’ve got a small one for this update, but I’m pretty excited about this work. The bulk of this update is just new assets being added that you won’t see yet. But here is the stuff that you might notice is new:

What’s New

  • My Alien Monster: You can now find your first Little Buddy in the Gumdrop Gardens. It’s tucked away in a little easy-to-find spot you’re likely to come across when you first arrive in this domain. It’ll follow you around and you can pick it up to have it eat enemies (some enemies it will spit back out).
  • Little Buddy Pathfinding Overhaul: Little Buddies now have a much easier time following Nemo around Slumberland. They no longer constantly teleport to you when getting left behind, and instead they will just jump right to a spot near you if they can’t find a safe way there, or if there’s nowhere safe for them to follow along, they’ll hitch a ride on your back for a bit!

Known Issues

  • I don’t think I know of any outstanding crashes or major issues at the moment.

Okay, that’s it for this one. Thank you for checking this out!

-Dave

