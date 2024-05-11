Legendary update

Share · View all patches · Build 14339047 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 23:32:05 UTC by Wendy

Dear players!

We are excited to introduce our most expansive and innovative update yet! Prepare for unique innovations that will elevate your gameplay to a new level.

Here’s what awaits you in the new version of the game:

New items with unique mechanics: Enjoy a plethora of new items, some featuring the unique "Intoxication" mechanic. These items and mechanics will not only diversify your gameplay but also allow you to explore new strategies and combinations.

Enhanced customization options: You can now deeply customize your gaming interface and elements. Express your individuality and creativity by creating a unique gaming space.

New achievements and rewards: We have added many new achievements, each offering unique rewards. Show off your skills and earn exclusive customization items.

Daily Quest: Earn customization coins by completing new daily missions. This is a great way to continuously develop and refresh your game.

Updated leaderboard window: The revamped window is not only functional but also allows you to display your individual customization. Show off your achievements and style to the world.

Interface and menu improvements: We have redesigned the settings, pause menu, and knowledge book, making them more user-friendly and intuitive.

New animations and sounds: Enjoy improved visualization with new character animations and weapon visuals in combat, as well as new sound effects that make the game even more vivid and rich.

Improvements in PvP mode: We have fixed bugs in PvP mode and conducted a minor redesign. We have also added a match history with a rematch request feature, allowing you to immediately seek revenge for a defeat or defend your victory.

Improved tooltip system: The new tooltip system will help you navigate the game more quickly and effectively, providing useful information on the go.

Bug fixes and balance improvements: We have carefully listened to community feedback and implemented numerous bug fixes and balance adjustments to ensure a fairer and more comfortable gameplay experience.

Don’t forget to add the game to your Steam wishlist to support us and not miss any future updates!

Thank you for being with us. Enjoy your game!

