Carth Playtest update for 11 May 2024

Carth 0.0.6a

12 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Carth 0.0.6a
~Fixed bug where host could not be damaged by melee attacks from clients across network
~Fixed bug where g actions (harvesting animals, fallen trees) would cause host to be stuck
~Fixed bug where players could continue to attack dead players causing a death loop
~Fixed bug where on reload of game. Weapons that were in hands added double damage
~Continued work on Horse Networking bugs
~Continued work on Ship Networking bugs
~Map Work
~Tweaks to bandit Stats
~Random optimization and changes
~DLSS ghosting adjustments
~Fixed error thrown from animator of humanoid enemies
~Pixel error adjustment for main map terrain
~Small UI changes and tweaks
~Fixed an issue with new fixes for bandits that caused game disconnect
~Adjusted all SFX and and levels for SPELLS
~Setup all spells to be apart of game options SFX levels
~Fixed start scene ambience sfx being sent to SFX instead of Ambience
~Fixed camera freezing when full map was opened
~Fixed Wolfingan Hide Armour Arms bands broken material for males
~Began fixing all Text font to use same legible font
~Fixed bug with Lock picking chests where could unlock even on failed attempt
~Fixed issue that when failing a lock pick would not update text UI elements
~Fixed a lot of spells not able to damage clients
~Fixed random collider issues in main map
~Setup all Orcs with new RPG system
~Adjusted Orc health and damage
~Enabled zoom of camera with mouse wheel
~Fixed bug where changing camera states would reset the zoom distance
~Fixed host not being damaged by certain spells
~Fixed grid issue in inventory Items windows not utilizing full space
~Began Fixing UI issues for Extreme Resolutions
~Fixed bandit Leader quest unable to kill bandit leader
~Code optimization with inputs
~Fixed Carth crafting menu UI style and issues
~Fixed broken textures in Swamp biome
~New Dirt and Rock Foundation Mesh and Textures
~Fixed Collider issue on Wooden Flat Roof
~Began fixing bandits and orcs not de spawning
~Added Description in Equipment pop up for items to place in hotbar
~Fixed mana bar not filling or lowering smoothly
~Fixed issues where clients could be continually attacked by enemies = death loop
~Added Tutorial to Carth
~Fixed internal bug causing random game crashes
~Fixed bug with clients looting some items not working
~Continued work with Horses fixing networking issues
~Continued work with Boats fixing networking issues
~CPU optimizations
~Added scripts not needed for clients to be destroyed in networked game
~Dozens of new spells and abilities
~Overhaul of classes and what they get per level
~Added item descriptions when choosing item to place in hotbar
~Added spell descriptions
~Added description of spells to character creation and level up UI
~UI work in character creation screen
~UI work in Level up screen
~Random bug fixes reported by community

