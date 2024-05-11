Carth 0.0.6a

~Fixed bug where host could not be damaged by melee attacks from clients across network

~Fixed bug where g actions (harvesting animals, fallen trees) would cause host to be stuck

~Fixed bug where players could continue to attack dead players causing a death loop

~Fixed bug where on reload of game. Weapons that were in hands added double damage

~Continued work on Horse Networking bugs

~Continued work on Ship Networking bugs

~Map Work

~Tweaks to bandit Stats

~Random optimization and changes

~DLSS ghosting adjustments

~Fixed error thrown from animator of humanoid enemies

~Pixel error adjustment for main map terrain

~Small UI changes and tweaks

~Fixed an issue with new fixes for bandits that caused game disconnect

~Adjusted all SFX and and levels for SPELLS

~Setup all spells to be apart of game options SFX levels

~Fixed start scene ambience sfx being sent to SFX instead of Ambience

~Fixed camera freezing when full map was opened

~Fixed Wolfingan Hide Armour Arms bands broken material for males

~Began fixing all Text font to use same legible font

~Fixed bug with Lock picking chests where could unlock even on failed attempt

~Fixed issue that when failing a lock pick would not update text UI elements

~Fixed a lot of spells not able to damage clients

~Fixed random collider issues in main map

~Setup all Orcs with new RPG system

~Adjusted Orc health and damage

~Enabled zoom of camera with mouse wheel

~Fixed bug where changing camera states would reset the zoom distance

~Fixed host not being damaged by certain spells

~Fixed grid issue in inventory Items windows not utilizing full space

~Began Fixing UI issues for Extreme Resolutions

~Fixed bandit Leader quest unable to kill bandit leader

~Code optimization with inputs

~Fixed Carth crafting menu UI style and issues

~Fixed broken textures in Swamp biome

~New Dirt and Rock Foundation Mesh and Textures

~Fixed Collider issue on Wooden Flat Roof

~Began fixing bandits and orcs not de spawning

~Added Description in Equipment pop up for items to place in hotbar

~Fixed mana bar not filling or lowering smoothly

~Fixed issues where clients could be continually attacked by enemies = death loop

~Added Tutorial to Carth

~Fixed internal bug causing random game crashes

~Fixed bug with clients looting some items not working

~Continued work with Horses fixing networking issues

~Continued work with Boats fixing networking issues

~CPU optimizations

~Added scripts not needed for clients to be destroyed in networked game

~Dozens of new spells and abilities

~Overhaul of classes and what they get per level

~Added item descriptions when choosing item to place in hotbar

~Added spell descriptions

~Added description of spells to character creation and level up UI

~UI work in character creation screen

~UI work in Level up screen

~Random bug fixes reported by community