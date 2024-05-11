Diaries, Letters and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 14338995 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 23:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Dear Players,

We are thrilled to announce the first major update to our game! This update includes a series of new features and improvements designed to enhance your gaming experience and address some known issues. We are grateful for your support and feedback, and here are the details of this update:

Writing System Optimization - We've launched an even smoother and more intuitive writing system.

Sticky Note Modification Feature - You can now modify the content on sticky notes anytime, making it more flexible and convenient.

Diary System - Introducing a diary feature where players can record the little details and cherished memories within the game.

Letter Features - We've added the ability to exchange letters with other characters, enhancing the game's interactivity and emotional depth.

Borderless Window Mode - By popular demand, we've added a borderless window mode.

Ultrawide Monitor Viewing Optimization - We have optimized the visual experience for ultrawide monitors.

Pomodoro Timer Adjustability - The Pomodoro timer can now be more easily adjusted, helping players better manage gaming and rest times.

More Robust Saving System - We've upgraded our saving system to be more stable, ensuring your game progress is securely saved.

We hope these updates will bring you a better gaming experience. Thank you for your continued support and valuable feedback. We will keep working hard to improve and update the game. Update now to experience these new features and join us on an even more exciting adventure!

Happy gaming!