War Trigger Playtest update for 11 May 2024

Alpha Release 0.7.8f3

  • Added projectile fly-by sounds for vehicles
  • Added game type to loading screen
  • Improved turning for M-163
  • Optimized network data usage for vehicles
  • Optimized: reduced memory allocations
  • Fixed: invisible stair ramps receive decals in Sand Storm
  • Fixed spawns & invisible wall in Favela TDM

