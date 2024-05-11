- Added projectile fly-by sounds for vehicles
- Added game type to loading screen
- Improved turning for M-163
- Optimized network data usage for vehicles
- Optimized: reduced memory allocations
- Fixed: invisible stair ramps receive decals in Sand Storm
- Fixed spawns & invisible wall in Favela TDM
War Trigger Playtest update for 11 May 2024
Alpha Release 0.7.8f3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
