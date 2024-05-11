- Adds Clan chat
- New menu music
- Skyline map improvements
- Adds a daily free item to shop
- Adds a spectator mode to Custom Game mode
- Online game modes give more stars
- Bug fixes and other improvements
Spartan Firefight update for 11 May 2024
Update 4.30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
