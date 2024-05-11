 Skip to content

Spartan Firefight update for 11 May 2024

Update 4.30

Build 14338866 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 22:26:04 UTC

  • Adds Clan chat
  • New menu music
  • Skyline map improvements
  • Adds a daily free item to shop
  • Adds a spectator mode to Custom Game mode
  • Online game modes give more stars
  • Bug fixes and other improvements

