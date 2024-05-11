 Skip to content

EOEOnline update for 11 May 2024

first week

11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

lots of minor updates with issues discovered during lunch including account validation and create account.
lunching of a new server system allowing players to select from available servers and the lunching of a uk server

Changed files in this update

Depot 2918451
  • Loading history…
