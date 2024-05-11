SUPER UPDATE - EA 4.0!!! Adventure mode is here!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 14338781 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 22:19:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Captains of Fortune!

I finally released the new update!!!

I've been working on it for months, so I really hope you like it.

The main core of this update is the Adventure mode.

This mode will allow you to create your own band of mercenaries from scratch.

The ultimate goal is to save the royal family: princess, prince, queen, and king.

Once you have completed these missions, you can continue playing for your personal pleasure as much as you want, considering that the enemies will become stronger and stronger day by day.

Adventure mode.

Hundreds of new items (weapons, armor, magic items, etc.).

4 new maps (with resources suited to its biome).

Missions (only in Adventure mode).

Extraction from the battlefield by summoning a portal.

What to do in Adventure mode?

This mode is divided into two parts: camp and battle.

Here is a list of the main activities to do while in camp:

Recruit new mercenaries.

Accept different types of missions, with the aim of accumulating money and reputation.

Craft very powerful weapons, armor, food, equipment, and magical items.

Buy and sell goods at markets.

Unlock texts that narrate the character's troubled life before your arrival.

Take on the 4 final missions, which are extremely difficult but extremely rewarding.

This mode is theoretically infinite, but death is permanent (if you don't have the Resurrection Potion), so do your calculations well before accepting a mission.

Once you accept a mission and hit the battlefield, here's what you should do:

Your main task is to complete the mission objective (in the Exploration mission, there is no pre-established objective).

Collect as much material as possible during battles. This includes hunting, gathering wood, collecting rocks, and opening chests.

Elite-type enemies (the red ones) drop parts of their bodies, which are essential for creating the best equipment.

When you want to return to the camp, call the portal, look at the mini-map where it is, and reach it before the dragons reach you!

About the problems and balances of the old version?

I solved so many problems that I didn't even keep track of what they were.

Since the entire gameplay was changed to balance the new mode, I had to balance all the objects again from scratch, including enemies.

Given the large amount of objects and enemies, I trust in your help to best balance this new gameplay!

The game will necessarily have to be released in the time window from today to May 26th, otherwise I will have to postpone the release to the end of June and I can't afford it.

As a result, the date I have in mind is May 24, 2024; I hope to make it.

Until then, my activities will be 3:

listen to your advice

fix bugs and bad balances

insert other cool features I have in mind

Unfortunately, I can no longer afford to pay for advertising, so word of mouth is the last marketing weapon at my disposal.

Tell your friend about this game, and I will be very grateful <3

Fighters are born, but Captains are made!

Show those filthy monsters what you're capable of!

FACE THE HORDE, GRAB THE LOOT, CROSS THE PORTAL.