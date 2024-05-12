Upgraded Visuals & Performance

Share · View all patches · Build 14338734 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 13:39:18 UTC by Wendy

This update adds a subtle nostalgic CRT visual mode, and an upgraded lighting package to improve visuals. In addition, issue with inconsistent framerate is fixed.

Framerate capped @60hz to handle choppy framerate and ensure smoother, more consistent gameplay.

Added a CRT visual mode for a bit of nostalgia, adding an old-school vibe to the game.

Upgraded the Unity lighting package for better lighting. The lighting is discreet but significantly improved.

I hope these updates make the game better for you 🙌🏻