Upgraded Visuals & Performance

This update adds a subtle nostalgic CRT visual mode, and an upgraded lighting package to improve visuals. In addition, issue with inconsistent framerate is fixed.
- Framerate capped @60hz to handle choppy framerate and ensure smoother, more consistent gameplay.
- Added a CRT visual mode for a bit of nostalgia, adding an old-school vibe to the game.
- Upgraded the Unity lighting package for better lighting. The lighting is discreet but significantly improved.
I hope these updates make the game better for you 🙌🏻
Changed files in this update