MAJOR Arcade Classics update for 12 May 2024

Upgraded Visuals & Performance

12 May 2024

This update adds a subtle nostalgic CRT visual mode, and an upgraded lighting package to improve visuals. In addition, issue with inconsistent framerate is fixed.

  • Framerate capped @60hz to handle choppy framerate and ensure smoother, more consistent gameplay.
  • Added a CRT visual mode for a bit of nostalgia, adding an old-school vibe to the game.
  • Upgraded the Unity lighting package for better lighting. The lighting is discreet but significantly improved.

I hope these updates make the game better for you 🙌🏻

