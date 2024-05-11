 Skip to content

Striving for Light: Survival update for 11 May 2024

Hotfix 1.1.0.0a

Last edited 11 May 2024

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed bursting companions and other companions on enemy death spawning on wrong positions
  • Fixed collected skill tree shards UI not being updated correctly
  • Fixed next wave UI in skill tree not being updated correctly
  • Fixed companions being idle instead of targeting next enemy

If you join the new season 2 make sure to select your save file with the most unlocks first in order to get all your progress copied over to season 2.

If you encounter any issues please report them, we will do our best to fix those as soon as possible.

