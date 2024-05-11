Full translation for english available NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear players,

the time has finally come! Light and Shadow - Shadows over Empyria has now been fully translated into English and all future updates will be available in German and English at the same time.

This means that every further update, no matter if bugfix or new feature, will be available directly for both languages.

Look forward to future updates for Light and Shadow - Shadows over Empyria and cheers to all the players who have accompanied me on this long journey with this game!

If you notice anything during your adventure that shouldn't be there (you're stuck, a mission is buggy, etc.), feel free to mention it in the reviews or contact me directly.

Your wishes and criticisms will be heard.

Thank you very much and have a nice weekend!

RPGStudios