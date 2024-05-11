🛡️🔥 1.6.4 Patch Notes Developer Update: Lust & Legends 🔥🛡️

Share · View all patches · Build 14338677 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 21:39:32 UTC by Wendy

🛡️🔥 Developer Update: Lust & Legends 1.6.4 Patch Notes 🔥🛡️

Greetings Adventurers,

We're excited to announce the release of the 1.6.4 minor patch for Lust & Legends! This patch addresses several bugs reported by our vigilant players and includes some quality-of-life improvements to enhance your gaming experience.

Here's what you can expect in this latest update:

Fixed issue with Church door preventing players from completing the Guild Sabotage quest

Improved dialogue camera positions for smoother interactions with NPCs

Removed talk prompt for Brother Michael to prevent confusion during gameplay

We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the players who took the time to report these bugs to us. Your feedback is invaluable in helping us create the best possible gaming experience for everyone.

To download the 1.6.4 patch, simply update your game through Steam and embark on your next adventure in the kingdom of Valoria!

Thank you for your continued support, and happy questing!