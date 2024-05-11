V0.70.0.15

Changes:

Added hotkeys to the UI on certain screens, currently on the building UI and soon will be added to the fishing UI

Added a new outline effect and upgraded the ambient occlusion, can be disabled in the graphics settings

Added signs to the city to help with navigation

Added the name and amounts of items required for quests in the NPC screen

Bugfixes:

Fixed a collision issue in the library's stairs

Known Issues:

It's possible that the grass will start shining, this can be fixed by disabling the Ambient Occlusion and turning it on again