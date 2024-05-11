 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Edengrall update for 11 May 2024

V0.70.0.15

Share · View all patches · Build 14338580 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
Added hotkeys to the UI on certain screens, currently on the building UI and soon will be added to the fishing UI
Added a new outline effect and upgraded the ambient occlusion, can be disabled in the graphics settings
Added signs to the city to help with navigation
Added the name and amounts of items required for quests in the NPC screen

Bugfixes:
Fixed a collision issue in the library's stairs

Known Issues:
It's possible that the grass will start shining, this can be fixed by disabling the Ambient Occlusion and turning it on again

Changed files in this update

Windows Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link