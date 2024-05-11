V0.70.0.15

Changes:
Added hotkeys to the UI on certain screens, currently on the building UI and soon will be added to the fishing UI
Added a new outline effect and upgraded the ambient occlusion, can be disabled in the graphics settings
Added signs to the city to help with navigation
Added the name and amounts of items required for quests in the NPC screen
Bugfixes:
Fixed a collision issue in the library's stairs
Known Issues:
It's possible that the grass will start shining, this can be fixed by disabling the Ambient Occlusion and turning it on again
