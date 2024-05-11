"bug"fixes

technically when I went to upload this latest patch, I noticed that the one previously uploaded was not live, in other words, it was uploaded but not activated. I don't know why that is, therefore some things might change that are not listed below.

-fixed color-change spikey gates not glowing

-fixed game not initially starting in fullscreen, but instead starting in full-screen sized window,, and then not switching to fullscreen until buttons are clicked several times.

-fixed dockable weight stand "add hoop to race" not compatible with new weight-programmer.

-fixed "FPV racing gates" hoops not compatible with new racemesh system.

-added new "first time loading game" panel. If you do not see the panel , you can search for the "Regedit" and delete the "continued anyway" prefs entry under the aceracerssp listing. It should be right at the top. ((Likewise, if you feel like your full-screen/windowed behavior is wonky , you can delete those relevent prefs, ask me how in the discussion section))