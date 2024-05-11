Misc update

Version 1.079

🎯 [Misc] You can now dye your Imperius ships. Ships dyed previous to this patch should now have their desired color presented.

🎯 [Misc] The check boxes in the "General" loot filter tab that toggle the value of different settings for all five tabs have been slightly reworked: they are now checked if at least one the corresponding values in the five tabs is checked. For example, if "Artifact" is enabled in the Ship-tab, but disabled in all other tabs, then "Artifact" in the General tab will be checked.

🎯 [Bug fix] Turrets with beam-type weapons no longer lead their shots.

🎯 [Bug fix] The loot filter is now disabled when a character slot is deleted (given that the loot filter is kept).

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed several issues that could cause the loot filter UI to contain stale values. This could previously for example occur when switching between characters.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed several localization issues.