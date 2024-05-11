 Skip to content

MAJOR Fenrir's fury update for 11 May 2024

New Monsters

Share · View all patches · Build 14338397 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dive into the enhanced world of "Fenrir's Fury" with this latest update, introducing an array of formidable new mobs to challenge even the most seasoned players. Experience a richer, more immersive game world with improved visuals that bring the mythical landscapes to life. Enjoy smoother gameplay with enhanced performance optimizations, ensuring a more responsive and enjoyable experience. This update not only expands the adventure with new enemies but also enhances your journey through improved graphics and fluid mechanics, making Fenrir's quest for redemption more thrilling and visually captivating than ever.

