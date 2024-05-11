Patch notes for 1.1r

What's new?
- Fixed Ruined Tomb's wave stalling after the first boss.
- Improved & Added monster sound effects for Forsaken Lands.
- Fixed Sozin & Serpent sword's rotation
- Fixed Staff ability icons disappearing if you toggle with melee
Changed files in this update