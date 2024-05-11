 Skip to content

Eternal Vigil update for 11 May 2024

Patch notes for 1.1r

Share · View all patches · Build 14338375 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new?

  • Fixed Ruined Tomb's wave stalling after the first boss.
  • Improved & Added monster sound effects for Forsaken Lands.
  • Fixed Sozin & Serpent sword's rotation
  • Fixed Staff ability icons disappearing if you toggle with melee

