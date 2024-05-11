DevBlog #2

Share · View all patches · Build 14338326 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 20:32:26 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, here is a small dev blog of what I made, let me remind you that all these changes can be tested in the test branch, for more details please contact the discord channel

And so on in this devblog

I added a cleaner, he will sweep up all the trash left by customers



A Cashier worker has been created, He will help you sell weapons



Added a new location (Central Gate) to clear the path for residents to make it easier to get resources



Added the mechanics of climbing stairs, in the future this will help you find secret places, and also for the development of your store



Added weapons and animations to soldiers on the walls, now they look more alive))



Thank you to everyone who read, add to the discord channel, and also to X))