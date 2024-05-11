 Skip to content

Tactic Boxing update for 11 May 2024

1.1.0.1

  • fixed a bug where the character sometimes stops after receiving a critical hit
  • added to the settings the ability to select old / new training camp
  • maximum points for training in the new camp have been increased from 8 to 10

