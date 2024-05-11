 Skip to content

CATACLYSM: Even Angels Sin Playtest update for 11 May 2024

5/11 Patch 1

Build 14338303 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 21:09:14 UTC

  • Undid the change that made player bullets travel faster according to your velocity due to this causing numerous other bugs, I’ll try to figure something out before release
  • Added a sound effect for breaking enemy barriers
  • Added Muse sound effects
  • Added Nimrod sound effects
  • Made Armageddon and Armageddon RAY’s voice lines louder
  • Added a Codex button to the Equip menu
  • Added Armageddon RAY to the Codex
  • Decreased the size and speed of Caritas/RAY Love bullets

