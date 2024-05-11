- Undid the change that made player bullets travel faster according to your velocity due to this causing numerous other bugs, I’ll try to figure something out before release
- Added a sound effect for breaking enemy barriers
- Added Muse sound effects
- Added Nimrod sound effects
- Made Armageddon and Armageddon RAY’s voice lines louder
- Added a Codex button to the Equip menu
- Added Armageddon RAY to the Codex
- Decreased the size and speed of Caritas/RAY Love bullets
CATACLYSM: Even Angels Sin Playtest update for 11 May 2024
5/11 Patch 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
