Reworked all movement animations to make them more realistic looking
Fixed bug where the mouse cursors disappeared when opening the pause menu whilst in the closet
Using esc when the chat is open will now close the chat
Added game icon
Fixed song loop issue
Removed interactive beer glass because it is glitchy and will be re-added in a future update
Friends in a Room update for 11 May 2024
0.1.8: More bug fixes and tweaks!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
