Friends in a Room update for 11 May 2024

0.1.8: More bug fixes and tweaks!

Build 14338251 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 00:33:07 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Reworked all movement animations to make them more realistic looking

  • Fixed bug where the mouse cursors disappeared when opening the pause menu whilst in the closet

  • Using esc when the chat is open will now close the chat

  • Added game icon

  • Fixed song loop issue

  • Removed interactive beer glass because it is glitchy and will be re-added in a future update

