Spirit Island update for 11 May 2024

What's New in Version 2.1.1

11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes various bug fixes:

  • Fixed undo issues with Many Minds Move as One "Pay 2 Energy to Gain a Power Card" growth ability.
  • The Many Minds Move as One growth option for gathering Beasts now applies its range properly in all cases.
  • The game no longer gets stuck in multiplayer in certain situations when Many Minds Move as One needs to decide if their sacred site counts as Beasts.
  • Prevented an incorrect warning from being shown when playing A Dreadful Tide of Scurrying Flesh.
  • Carapaced Land's range boost now works properly with Many Minds Move as One's special rule.
  • A Dreadful Tide of Scurrying Flesh no longer can target lands with a Many Minds Move as One sacred site and no other Beasts.
  • Fixed Beasts Prowl over-counting Many Minds Move as One presence as Beasts in some situations.
  • Ranging Hunt now properly prompts for choosing whether Many Minds Move as One sacred sites count as Beasts in all cases.
  • Fixed various issues with Command Beasts and Many Minds Move as One.
  • Panicked by Wild Beasts now properly skips builds when Many Minds Move as One has multiple sacred sites.
  • Fixed problem interactions with Heart of the Wildfire's special rule and Many Minds Move as One sacred sites (including with undo).
  • The Russia additional loss condition now properly counts Many Minds Move as One sacred sites as Beasts.
  • A Russian Explorer pushed during Ravage when Dahan deal damage first no longer deals damage in the land where it came from
  • The game no longer gets stuck in multiplayer if a power can generate enough Fear to flip a Russia 5 invader card.
  • Vigor of the Breaking Dawn's threshold no longer can destroy a Russian Explorer that had previously been saved from destruction in the same Action.
  • Shadows Flicker Like Flame's innate power no longer causes multiplayer to get stuck if it destroys Russian explorers.
  • Sound now works properly in the Linux version without having to temporarily change audio sources.
  • Powers that deal damage in multiple lands now interact correctly with Badlands.
  • The Voracious Consumption event no longer destroys too much Presence in some cases.
  • Fixed a problem where number labels on the 2D map could be inaccurate in some situations.

Changed files in this update

Windows Spirit Island Windows Depot Depot 1236721
  • Loading history…
macOS Spirit Island Mac Depot Depot 1236722
  • Loading history…
Linux Spirit Island Linux Depot Depot 1236723
  • Loading history…
