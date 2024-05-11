What's New in Version 2.1.1

This update includes various bug fixes:
- Fixed undo issues with Many Minds Move as One "Pay 2 Energy to Gain a Power Card" growth ability.
- The Many Minds Move as One growth option for gathering Beasts now applies its range properly in all cases.
- The game no longer gets stuck in multiplayer in certain situations when Many Minds Move as One needs to decide if their sacred site counts as Beasts.
- Prevented an incorrect warning from being shown when playing A Dreadful Tide of Scurrying Flesh.
- Carapaced Land's range boost now works properly with Many Minds Move as One's special rule.
- A Dreadful Tide of Scurrying Flesh no longer can target lands with a Many Minds Move as One sacred site and no other Beasts.
- Fixed Beasts Prowl over-counting Many Minds Move as One presence as Beasts in some situations.
- Ranging Hunt now properly prompts for choosing whether Many Minds Move as One sacred sites count as Beasts in all cases.
- Fixed various issues with Command Beasts and Many Minds Move as One.
- Panicked by Wild Beasts now properly skips builds when Many Minds Move as One has multiple sacred sites.
- Fixed problem interactions with Heart of the Wildfire's special rule and Many Minds Move as One sacred sites (including with undo).
- The Russia additional loss condition now properly counts Many Minds Move as One sacred sites as Beasts.
- A Russian Explorer pushed during Ravage when Dahan deal damage first no longer deals damage in the land where it came from
- The game no longer gets stuck in multiplayer if a power can generate enough Fear to flip a Russia 5 invader card.
- Vigor of the Breaking Dawn's threshold no longer can destroy a Russian Explorer that had previously been saved from destruction in the same Action.
- Shadows Flicker Like Flame's innate power no longer causes multiplayer to get stuck if it destroys Russian explorers.
- Sound now works properly in the Linux version without having to temporarily change audio sources.
- Powers that deal damage in multiple lands now interact correctly with Badlands.
- The Voracious Consumption event no longer destroys too much Presence in some cases.
- Fixed a problem where number labels on the 2D map could be inaccurate in some situations.
