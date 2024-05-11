Seducing The Devil (0.12b) - Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14338198 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Previously players weren't able to collect the new achievements. The issue has been fixed.

A scene involving Lilly had the wrong dialogue despite her not being sexually involved with the protagonist. The issue has been fixed.

Steam deck players were seeing constant crashes. The issue should be resolved now. I've upgraded the game engine from version 7 to version 8.

Due to the change in the game engine, the previous saves are no longer going to work. You are requested to use the "unseen text" function in the game preferences menu to skip to the point where you were previously at. Apologies for this inconvenience.