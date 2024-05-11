Patch Notes V 0.3

Main Changes:
- Removed a map from the files ( this will decrease the file size on your PC )
- Removed a bunch of unneeded assets and/or static mesh's
- Optimised every light in the level to be less demanding on hardware
- Optimised every material in the world to be less demanding on hardware
- Reworked the majority of the needed assets to increase performance
- Disabled Lumen lighting ( 50% FPS increase )
- Disabled Nanite Building( 50% FPS increase )
Player Changes:
- Walk speed decreased from 205cm/s down to 100cm/s ( we changed this to work around perks )
- maximum speed increased from 305cm/s up to 505cm/s ( we changed this to work around perks )
- Added player voice lines, this will allow players characters to communicate to each other
- Changed the flashlight location to stop the thermal camera affecting the vision
UI Changes:
- Added an slot to show what perk each player in your group has
- Added an slot to the HUD to show the player when an medkit is active or inactive
- Added an slot to the HUD to show the player when an Energy drink is active or inactive
- Fixed an issue which rarely caused the ingame HUD to go white
- Fixed an issue where rarely the journal would become stuck on screen or loose input
- Fixed an issue which would softlock a player if they opened the journal or pause menu at the same time
- Rearranged how the perk UI works to appropriately hide locked perks and show the level needed to unlock
Gameplay Changes:
- Medkits have now changed, when you pick one up they will be added to your inventory and not instantly used. You will see the key on how to use it on your HUD
- Energy drinks have now changed, when you pick one up they will be added to your inventory and not instantly used. You will see the key on how to use it on your HUD
- The default flashlight colour has changed from a bright white to a more pale white
- The default flashlight Material has changed from nothing to a cookie design
- Opening doors now provide the player with EXP
- Any evidence found on equipment will provide the player with EXP
- Successfully identifying the ghost at the end of the match will provide the player with $3,000 in virtual currency
- There will be some cash lying around each map, providing the player with random amounts between $25 - $175
Changed files in this update